Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in today's match

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 64, Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 5 | Bengal Warriors – 4 | Tamil Thalaivas – 1 | • This is 500th match of PKL. • Bengal Warriors have won 4 out of 5 meetings between the two teams. • They have already played twice in PKL 6, with Bengal Warriors winning both times. • Bengal Warriors won the first match 36-27 (M#10): o There were no Super 10s in this match from either side. Maninder Singh was the top raider with 9 raid points. o Ran Singh was their best defender with 4 tackle points. o Ajay Thakur and Jasvir Singh both had 6 raid points for Tamil Thalaivas. o Manjeet Chhillar had 3 tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas. • Bengal Warriors won the second match 28-21 (M#112): o This was another low-scoring encounter with Maninder Singh finishing as the top raider with 7 raid points. o Bhupender Singh had a superb cameo with 5 raid points. o Surjeet Singh (6 tackle points) had a HIGH 5 for Bengal Warriors. o Ajay Thakur could only score 5 raid points in this match while Amit Hooda had a spectacular game with 7 tackle points.
-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2018 highlights: Bengal knock Tamil out of PKL playoffs
PKL 2018, Day 15 highlights: Puneri Paltan beat Tamil Thalaivas 31-36
PKL 2018 Day 2 highlights: Confident UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-32
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 45: Bengal Warriors stun Bengaluru Bulls 44-37
PKL 2018 Day 1 highlights:U Mumba, Puneri Paltan settle for tie in thriller
-
The Day 64 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see start of Bengal leg. In today’s kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas while the second match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. In head-to-head comparison, Bengal Warriors have won 4 out of 5 meetings between the two teams. They have already played twice in Pro Kabaddi 2018, with Bengal Warriors winning both times. The most surprising element is that despite having raiders of the caliber of Maninder Singh and Ajay Thakur, not a single Super 10 has been scored in the 2 matches
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 64, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
In today’s second kabaddi match, Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans at 9 pm IST in Kolkata. Telugu Titans have won 6 of the 11 meetings against Puneri Paltan so far in Pro Kabaddi League. However, Pune have won 3 of their last 5. It was a 28-25 victory for Telugu Titans the first time these two teams met in PKL 2018.
Pro kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans playoff qualification scenario
If Telugu lose today’s match, they can maximum reach to 55 or 56 (depending on the score difference). In this case, 58 points will be the minimum cut-off to make it to playoff from Zone B. Patna need 1 more win to reach 60 pts and Bengal need 2 wins in their home-leg to reach 58 points.
Stay tuned for Pro kabaddi live score