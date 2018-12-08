Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba take on Bengal Warriors in today's 1st match

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors while today’s second match Telugu Titans will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. In head to head comparison, U Mumba have been dominant against Bengal Warriors winning 9 of their 10 meetings. Bengal Warriors’ only win came in PKL 4. U Mumba played 5 Inter Zone matches in Pro Kabaddi 2018 and won all of them. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors played 5 Inter Zone matches in PKL 6 and won 2 (Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan) and lost 3 (Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants).

In today’s second kabaddi match, Telugu Titans will take in Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9 pm in Vizag. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 10 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far. Telugu Titans have played 4 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2018 winning 1 (Puneri Paltan) and losing 3 (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). Jaipur Pink Panthers played 4 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 1 (UP Yoddha) and losing 3 (Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Patna pirates).

