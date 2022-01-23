PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod To Win Syed Modi International tournament

-
India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.
At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.
The 26-year-old Sindhu brought her A-game to the court and she won the first game quite comprehensively.
From there on, Sindhu carried on with the momentum and she wrapped up the match in straight sets.
Earlier, the men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 was declared a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Sunday.
The men's singles final was slated to be contested between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.
"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," stated an official statement.
