PV Sindhu, Prannoy advance, Saina Nehwal knocked out of India Open

-
ALSO READ
Olympics: Sindhu beats Cheung in straight games, enter pre-quarterfinals
NCW seeks action on actor Siddharth over tweet against Saina Nehwal
Hyderabad police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal
Tokyo Olympics: Superb Sindhu enters quarterfinals, beats Mia Blichfeldt
Siddharth apologises for 'rude joke'; Saina says 'god bless him'
-
Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals but Sania Nehwal's campaign ended at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here on Thursday.
Former champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina suffered a 17-21 9-21 straight game loss to compatriot Malvika Bansod.
Malvika, ranked 111th, took 34 minutes to see off the former world number 1.
Earlier, the top seed Sindhu had no problem dispatching fellow India Ira Sharma 21-10 21-10.
She will meet compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who got the better of french shuttler Yaelle Hoyaux 21-17 21-14, in the quarterfinal.
Malvika will next take on fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarterfinals.
Aakarshi had defeated compatriot Keyura Mopatin 21-10 21-10 in another women's singles second round match.
Prannoy received a walkover as his opponent Mithun Manjunath withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.
The men's top seed Kidambi Srikanth, doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thkar, Treesa Jolly, Simran Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta are the other players who had to withdraw from the tournament due to the positive COVID-19 results, which led to several walkovers.
Prannoy will meet the winner of the second round clash between third seed Lakshay Sen and Felix Burstedt of Sweden.
Sameer Verma's campaign also came to an end in the men's singles as he retired midway during his second-round match against Brain Yang of Canada due to calf strain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor