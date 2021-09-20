RCB to donate for frontline work for every boundary or wicket against KKR

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced that for every boundary that the players hit and for every wicket they take against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter on Monday, their title sponsors will be donating to help frontline warriors.
Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote: For every 6, 4 we hit and wicket we take today, our Title Sponsor be donating towards Give India's frontline efforts. #CheerWithMuthootBlue for RCB @MuthootIndia #MuthootFinCorp #MuthootBlue #RCB #IPL #PlayBold #1Team1Fight."
Earlier, Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the completion of the 2021 edition of the IPL.
Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad. "It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise," he said in an official statement.
"The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket."
Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
