MI toughest team in IPL, it's like final playing against them: Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that any match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) feels like a final.
Bravo's remarks came after CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday here at the Dubai International Stadium. For CSK, Gaikwad had played an unbeaten inning of 88 runs as the MS Dhoni-led outfit posted 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs after being 24/4 inside the powerplay. Bravo also played a cameo of 23 runs from just eight balls, including three massive sixes.
"It's a good feeling, obviously against MI it's the toughest team in IPL and it's like a final playing against them, always a good feeling to win. Just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL and when I came over here, just had one bowling session which was yesterday, and happy to get 4 overs through today. Now I bat lower down the order with the batting line-up like CSK, for me, it's just about trying to get the momentum and try to capitalize, adjust and adapt," Bravo told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match ended.
"Just try to give the best of my ability whenever I go out to bat. Gaikwad has been our star player end of last season and this season and he is a quality player. Played proper cricket shots and played till the end. He has an appetite for runs and it's good to get over the line this game," he added.
For CSK, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets and Deepak Chahar took two. For Mumbai Indians, Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer after playing a knock of 50 runs.
With this win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the IPL table while Mumbai is now in danger of falling outside the top 4 if they get on a losing streak.
CSK will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.
