LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH - Hyderabad looks to keep playoffs hope alive
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after RCB vs SRH toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs qualification scenarios
While RCB sit at the second place with 14 points, SRH lie at the sixth spot with just 10 points. SRH need to win both its matches left and loads of luck to qualify for the playoffs.
RCB vs SRH Live toss updates
The coin flip between Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Hyderabad’s David Warner will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Kohli and Warner choose to do after the toss.
RCB vs SRH playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to make changes in its bowling department. Meanwhile SRH needs to find a replacement for Vijay Shankar, who is ruled out of IPL 2020.
RCB vs SRH live streaming
The RCB vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
