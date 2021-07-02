Rijiju congratulates Dutee on qualifying for Tokyo 2020 in 100m and 200m

-
-
Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Friday congratulated ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics through her world ranking in both the 100m and 200m.
22 spots were available in 100m and 15 spots in 200m via the World Rankings route. Chand's overall position of World No. 44 in 100m and World No. 51 in 200m were well within the ranks to make her eligible to fly to Tokyo next month.
"I congratulate @DuteeChand on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics through her world ranking in both the 100m and 200m. I'm confident our athletes will give their best at #Tokyo2020 Let's #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted.
Last week, Dutee scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala, she missed the Olympic qualification time by just 0.02 seconds.
Meanwhile, India's Dhing Express, Hima Das failed to book her berth for Tokyo 2020 via the World Rankings quota. Last week she fell short of securing the direct qualification as her best timing of 22.88s came in the Indian Grand Prix 4. Hima missed the 200m qualifying mark by 00.08 seconds.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, recommended Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.
