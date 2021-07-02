Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to represent India at Olympics in Women's Doubles

and Ankita Raina are all set to represent India in Women's Doubles at the upcoming Tokyo after entries were officially announced on Thursday.

Sania will now become the first female athlete to represent India at four when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated the Indian duo and tweeted, "I congratulate @mirzasaniaand @ankitachamp, who will represent India in Women's Doubles at #Tokyo2020 after entries were officially announced. This will be Sania's 4th while it will be Raina's debut. All the best to them. #Cheer4India."

Currently, Ankita Raina and are playing in the ongoing Wimbledon and will compete against each other in the first round of the Mixed Doubles on Friday. Sania has paired up with Rohan Bopanna while Ankita has joined hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete in the first round of the tournament.

In the Women's Doubles of The Championship, Ankita has paired up with American star Lauren Davis while Sania has paired up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Earlier in the day, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles.

