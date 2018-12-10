Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test by wicket keeper

Rishabh Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against while breaking the Indian mark.

The 21-year-old is now level with Englishman Jack Russell (vs at Johannesburg in 1995) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (vs at Johannesburg in 2013).

He eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha, as the visitors won the opening game by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

equalled the world record after taking Mitchell Starc's catch off Mohammed Shami's ball in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

The wicketkeeper caught six batsmen in first innings and five in the next on way to the record.

In the first innings, was involved in the dismissals of Usman Khawaja, and before pouching on to edges off Starc, and Josh Hazlewood's willow.

When India bowled again, he played a role in the departure of openers and Aaron Finch, followed by Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Paine and Starc.

Pant equalled the India record when he took his tenth catch of the match -- a top edge off skipper

"It was nervous as they were coming close, but we did well. I'm happy to contribute to the team. I always enjoy troubling batsmen, I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers," said Pant, who was heard egging on the bowlers on the stump mic.

In the first innings, Pant had equalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most catches (six) by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test innings.

Pant, who is playing only his sixth Test, was selected in the Indian team following an injury to Saha.