India's 'superb' bowling attack can pick 20 wickets anywhere: Tendulkar

Legendary batter on Thursday lauded the "superb bowling" by Team India in the first Test against South Africa.

India clinched their first Test match in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Mohammed Shami picked five wickets in the first innings before completing 200 scalps in the longest format of the game on Tuesday. In the second innings, Shami dismissed three South African batters to help India win the game.

Tendulkar congratulated the side and said the Indian bowling attack can pick 20 wickets in a Test anywhere in the world.

"Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!" Tendulkar tweeted.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar also said the Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be a threat for the Proteas batters in the upcoming two matches.

"Yeah, I think, Shami obviously posed some issues for our right-hand batters. Obviously, his wickets in the first innings reflect on that. And I would say Bumrah also, he is someone that's always running with energy, high energy, irrespective of if he's going for runs or not," Elgar said while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"So he's always going to challenge you as a batter You've got to be very mindful of facing both of them but saying that they're quite a well-balanced attack at the moment now," he added.

India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)