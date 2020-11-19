Romelu Lukaku scores twice, Belgium reaches Nations League's finals

-
ALSO READ
Istanbul hopes to host historic Champions League final despite uncertainty
Germany to begin Nations League campaign vs Spain on Sep 3, confirms Uefa
India retains 108th spot; no change in Fifa team rankings over Covid-19
Focus on grassroots to develop Indian football, says Bhaichung Bhutia
Premier League: Manchester City thrashes Arsenal 3-0 as EPL returns
-
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
The world's top-ranked team only needed a draw to qualify from the top tier's Group 2. Belgium finished the group phase with a five-point lead over Denmark and England, joining France, Italy and Spain in next year's Final Four.
In addition to Lukaku's clinical finishes, Youri Tielemans delivered yet another excellent performance rewarded by a goal. The Leicester midfielder also created his team's second goal following Jonas Wind's equalizer.
Lukaku's two goals came in the second half before a blunder by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois three minutes from time gifted Denmark a second goal and maintained a bit of suspense until the end. Kevin De Bruyne completed the scoring on the counter in the 88th.
Nations League: Denmark vs Belgium highlights
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor