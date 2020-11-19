Romelu Lukaku scores twice, Belgium reaches Nations League's finals

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as beat Denmark 4-2 to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.

The world's top-ranked team only needed a draw to qualify from the top tier's Group 2. finished the group phase with a five-point lead over Denmark and England, joining France, Italy and Spain in next year's Final Four.

In addition to Lukaku's clinical finishes, Youri Tielemans delivered yet another excellent performance rewarded by a goal. The Leicester midfielder also created his team's second goal following Jonas Wind's equalizer.