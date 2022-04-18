RR vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 30

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan captain and Kolkata skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and KKR would look like

will have Trent Boult back and playing for them in this match and that would mean that Jimmy Neesham would have to make way, or else the management decides to not extend the run of Rassie van der Dussen who has failed in two games continuously, then Neesham could retain his place in the XI.

As for the Knight Riders, they had already made two changes in the Playing 11 in their last match. But it is shocking that even after buying Shivam Mavi for more than 07 crores, they are not playing him. He might get a chance in place of Aman Khan if he is fit and ready to go. No other changes are expected.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Aman Hakim Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana