RR vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 20

vs Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan captain and skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and LSG would look like

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been really struggling with his form and Rassie van der Dussen at number four with Devdutt Padikkal opening the innings could be a real brave combo. If not, playing Jimmy Neesham as death over hitter and the sixth bowler in place of Riyan Parag could also do well for the Royals. But they have got to make the change.

As for LSG, they don’t need to make any changes as their unit is firing all cylinders with one person or the other coming in and performing to his potential and winning the game for them.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Devdutt Padikkal, (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG Predicted Playing 11

(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav