S Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after player tests Covid-19 positive

The first cricket one-day international between South Africa and England was postponed on Friday after another player tested positive for the in the host teams' secure

The game, the first of three ODIs, was postponed to Sunday, the two cricket federations said. The three-match series is a part of The top seven teams on ICC CWC super league with direclty qualify for 2023 cricket World Cup in India.



Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said the decision was made in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match.

The CEOs of both boards, Kugandrie Govender of CSA and Tom Harrison of the ECB, agreed to the postponement.

The player, who was not named, is the third South African player to test positive during the England tour, which began in mid-November. One player tested positive for the virus before the teams went into the bubble at a Cape town hotel, while a second tested positive in the bubble and before the recent Twenty20 series. England won that series 3-0.

The re-scheduled ODI series will mean that the teams play back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. England's tour finishes with the third ODI on Wednesday.

The opening game will now be at Boland Park in the nearby city of Paarl, while Cape Town will host the last two ODIs.