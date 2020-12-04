JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 » News

India vs Australia: Chahal replaces injured Jadeja in first T20 game
Business Standard

S Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after player tests Covid-19 positive

The re-scheduled ODI series will mean that the teams play back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. England's tour finishes with the third ODI on Wednesday.

Topics
South Africa vs England | South Africa cricket team | Bio-Bubble

AP | PTI  |  Cape Town (South Africa) 

England vs South Africa
File photo: The player, who was not named, is the third South African player to test positive during the England tour, which began in mid-November.

The first cricket one-day international between South Africa and England was postponed on Friday after another player tested positive for the coronavirus in the host teams' secure bio-bubble.

The game, the first of three ODIs, was postponed to Sunday, the two cricket federations said. The three-match series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC super league with direclty qualify for 2023 cricket World Cup in India.

ICC WC ODI Super League points table

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said the decision was made in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match.

The CEOs of both boards, Kugandrie Govender of CSA and Tom Harrison of the ECB, agreed to the postponement.

The player, who was not named, is the third South African player to test positive during the England tour, which began in mid-November. One player tested positive for the virus before the teams went into the bubble at a Cape town hotel, while a second tested positive in the bubble and before the recent Twenty20 series. England won that series 3-0.

The re-scheduled ODI series will mean that the teams play back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. England's tour finishes with the third ODI on Wednesday.

The opening game will now be at Boland Park in the nearby city of Paarl, while Cape Town will host the last two ODIs.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 04 2020. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY