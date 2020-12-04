S Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after player tests Covid-19 positive

-
ALSO READ
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
SA vs ENG: Faf du Plessis rested for 3-match ODI series against England
SA vs ENG: Kagiso Rabada to miss ODI series against England due to injury
Star India acquires rights to telecast SA vs ENG limited-overs series
England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details
-
The first cricket one-day international between South Africa and England was postponed on Friday after another player tested positive for the coronavirus in the host teams' secure bio-bubble.
The game, the first of three ODIs, was postponed to Sunday, the two cricket federations said. The three-match series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC super league with direclty qualify for 2023 cricket World Cup in India.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said the decision was made in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match.
The CEOs of both boards, Kugandrie Govender of CSA and Tom Harrison of the ECB, agreed to the postponement.
The player, who was not named, is the third South African player to test positive during the England tour, which began in mid-November. One player tested positive for the virus before the teams went into the bubble at a Cape town hotel, while a second tested positive in the bubble and before the recent Twenty20 series. England won that series 3-0.
The re-scheduled ODI series will mean that the teams play back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. England's tour finishes with the third ODI on Wednesday.
The opening game will now be at Boland Park in the nearby city of Paarl, while Cape Town will host the last two ODIs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor