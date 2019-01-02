JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Can UP Yoddha stop Gujarat Fortunegaints in Qualifier 2?
Business Standard

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli's childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar dies

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Dronacharya awardee cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who is credited with shaping the early career of Sachin Tendulkar, died Wednesday.

He was 87 and a family member told PTI that he passed away owing to old-age related ailments.

"He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone.

Best known for being the childhood coach of Tendulkar, who has always acknowledged him as his mentor, Achrekar was also a Padmashri awardee.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY