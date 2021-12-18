Sachin Tendulkar becomes 3rd most admired sportsperson in the world

-
ALSO READ
Tendulkar helps farmer's daughter to pursue dream of becoming doctor
Go for elusive medal: Tendulkar tells Tokyo-bound track and field athletes
IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11: Shardul may find a place in India line-up
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has become the third most admired sportsperson in the world.
Current India Test captain Virat Kohli is the fourth most admired sportsperson in the world, reported Goal.com.
The top two spots are taken by football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
As per a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, Tendulkar and Kohli are overtaken by Ronaldo and Messi.
The study has ranked former US President Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world, across various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping.
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) are also present on the list.
Talking about most admired women, Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor