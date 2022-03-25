Saina Nehwal exits Swiss Open after losing to Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray

Indian shuttler exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia here.

The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)