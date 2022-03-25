JUST IN
Saina Nehwal exits Swiss Open after losing to Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia.

Press Trust of India  |  Basel 

The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 10:59 IST

