Sangeeta Phogat, Sarita Mor win gold at National Wrestling Championship

Sarita Mor (59 kg) and Sangeeta Phogat (62 kg) retained their respective championships on the last day of the National Championships 2022, which lasted three days and took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

While Sangeeta Phogat, the wife of Tokyo Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, triumphed against Delhi wrestler Sumitra in her gold medal contest, Sarita Mor, a bronze medalist from the world championships, upset Simran in the women's freestyle 59kg final.

Sangeeta Phogat made her comeback to the ring after a six-month absence at the event in the Indian capital. The youngest of the well-known Phogat sisters had to miss the game because of an ACL tear as per the Olympic website.

Aman Sehrawat, the global U-23 champion, defeated Haryana's Udit to win the men's 57 kg title on Wednesday, the first day of the competition.

Sahil from Punjab defeated Satyawart Kadian, who had won medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, to win the men's 97kg competition.

A bronze medalist at the U-20 global championships, Sagar Jaglan, 18, won the 74 kg final against the more seasoned Narsingh Yadav to win his first gold medal at the senior nationals.

Gyanender, the 2019 Asian bronze medalist, defeated Vikram to maintain his 60kg championship in the Greco-Roman competitions. Gold medals were also won by Ankit Gulia (72 kg), Naveen (130 kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77 kg), and Rohit Dahiya (82 kg).

Due to a variety of factors, prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal, and others were unable to attend the meet.

The Federation of India (WFI) will choose wrestlers for the national camp in the run-up to the Asian championships in March 2022 using the results from the National Championships 2022.

