Sania-Christina pair ends runner-up at WTA 250 event in Cleveland

Veteran Indian player and her American partner Christina McHale ended runners-up at the WTA 250 event here after losing the title clash to top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Mirza and McHale lost the final 5-7 3-6 to the Japanese pair in one hour and 24 minutes.

Courtesy her first final of the season, added 180 ranking points to her kitty and earned a prize money of USD 3,000.

