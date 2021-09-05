Scaloni plays down Messi injury fears ahead of Brazil-Argentina duel

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Lionel Messi thrilled as Copa America glory draws nearer
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash
-
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that that he is likely to make several changes to his starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Brazil, but played down fears about the fitness of captain Lionel Messi.
The clash at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena later on Sunday comes just three days after Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas and Brazil overcame Chile 1-0 in Santiago on the seventh matchday of South American qualifiers.
"The idea is to make some changes because of the short interval between matches," Scaloni told a virtual news conference on Saturday. "We will make a decision depending on how the players are after training."
Scaloni said he was confident Messi would start despite fears for the 34-year-old's well-being after he was scythed down by Adrian Martinez in the first half of Thursday's match at Estadio Olimpico, Xinhua reports.
The defender received a straight red card for the studs-up challenge, which struck Messi just below the left knee and left him unable to stand up for almost five minutes.
"Leo is fine, it was a big scare, but he will train and we will know on the pitch if he is 100%, but I think he'll be okay," Scaloni said.
Sunday evening qualifier will be the first meeting between the arch rivals since the Copa America final in July, which Argentina won 1-0 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.
Brazil currently lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven wins from as many matches, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.
The top four teams will earn a berth at football's showpiece tournament in Qatar next year while the fifth ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor