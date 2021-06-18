Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash

-
Argentina and Uruguay go into Friday's Copa America encounter with neither team having won in three games since November.
The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group A game at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.
The winner could ultimately go on to top the group and avoid an early knockout-stage meeting with defending champion Brazil, which is in Group B.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has received criticism since his team's opening 1-1 draw against Chile on Monday, a game that came a few days after a 2-2 draw with Colombia in World Cup qualifying.
Scaloni appears unsure whether to use three or four defenders against Uruguay. He could also bring back Cristian Romero in the center of his rearguard in place of Lucas Martnez Quarta.
If he opts for a line of three defenders, left-back Nicols Tagliafico may miss out.
Scaloni is also undecided who should accompany Lionel Messi up front. Lautaro Martnez has been short of goals for Argentina while new Barcelona signing Sergio Agero is eager to start.
Uruguay will have Luis Surez and Edison Cavani in attack for its first game in the group, but coach Oscar Tabrez has not yet decided who will play in midfield between Giovanni Gonzlez, who normally plays as a defender for Pearol, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicols de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan Rodrguez.
If Gonzlez plays, it could mean that Tabrez wants extra protection against the brilliant Messi.
Surez said: They are very strong up front but I can also make use of the frailties that every team has.
Paraguay leads the group after beating Bolivia 3-1 on Monday.
