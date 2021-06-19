Scoring becomes key as Spain and Poland meet at Euro 2020

-
ALSO READ
Home field not an advantage for Spain so far at Euro 2020
Pepe 'trying his best' to prove himself, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
In Season 3, Poker Sports League puts its chips on the virtual table
Luis Enrique concerned about Spain''s struggles in qualifiers
-
Spain and Poland will have a common challenge when they meet on Saturday at the European Championship.
Goals.
Spain created chance after chance against Sweden but was still held to a 0-0 draw in its opening match at Euro 2020. Poland lost to Slovakia 2-1 as Robert Lewandowski was held scoreless in yet another lackluster performance at a major soccer tournament.
The focus on Spain at La Cartuja Stadium will be on lvaro Morata, the striker singled out by fans and Spanish media for his misses against Sweden. He had also been ineffective in Spain's warm-up match against Portugal, which ended 0-0.
Spain coach Luis Enrique will have to choose whether to keep the Juventus striker in the starting lineup or make a change to try to boost the attack. The initial indication is that he will keep Morata, with the coach saying his striker had a very good game despite his misses against Sweden.
Luis Enrique's other choices in attack include Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, who started alongside Morata against Sweden, and Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traor and Pablo Sarabia.
"We have some players with a lot of quality in attack," Sarabia said.
"It's up to our coach to decide who will play. I've been working hard every day to earn minutes, whether it's as a starter or coming off the bench. I'm staying very motivated and keeping the desire to help the team reach our common goal, which is to win on Saturday."
Poland's path to victory will likely have to go through Lewandowski, who hasn't fared well with his national team at major tournaments despite undisputed success throughout his career at club level. He is coming off a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich, but again failed to impress with Poland in the opener against Slovakia. He has only two goals in 12 matches with the national team at either a World Cup or a European Championship.
"We spoke about (the) game against Slovakia. Every player said what he should have done better. We don't want to come back to this," Poland defender Jan Bednarek said.
"The matter is closed. We won't have a game like that again. I am sure about that."
Spain isn't taking for granted another poor performance by Lewandowski.
"Lewandowski remains the main threat for them in attack," Sarabia said.
"We all know what kind of season he has had. He is a reference worldwide. We will try to make him as uncomfortable as possible so he can't have a good game."
Sarabia said it wouldn't be a surprise if Poland came out playing as defensively as Sweden did to try to contain Spain's attack, which had 17 total attempts on Saturday.
"It's difficult when they set up 10 players plus the goalkeeper on their own field," Sarabia said.
"We need to try to find spaces little by little."
Spain hopes to find better field conditions at La Cartuja after saying the grass made it difficult for its players to control the ball in the match against Sweden.
The hosts will likely remain without captain Sergio Busquets, though he rejoined the squad on Friday after a period of isolation following a positive test result for the coronavirus.
Poland, winless in its last four matches, will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, the former Sevilla player who was sent off in the second half against Slovakia in St Petersburg.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor