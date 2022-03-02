Second-string Indian team to play Ireland in two T20 Internationals

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows
BCCI, ECB seek nod from UAE to have capacity crowd for T20 WC final
Eject big names, bring in youngsters: Kapil Dev tells BCCI
-
A second-string Indian cricket team will play against Ireland in two T20 Internationals in Malahide on June 26 and June 28.
Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian team would be touring Ireland for a short two-match T20I series in June.
However, the series is unlikely to see top players such as all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in action as the remaining one Test match from the last year's tour of England is scheduled to held from July 1-5.
"This summer will be a 'Season of Stars' as India, New Zealand and Afghanistan tour Ireland, while we will play South Africa in Bristol. We're set for the biggest home international season in Ireland ever!" Cricket Ireland tweeted.
India will kick off Ireland's bumper home summer by playing the two T20Is ahead of their tour to England, which starts with last summer's rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on July 1.
After that, India is scheduled to play six white-ball matches -- three T20Is and three ODIs -- against England from July 7.
India last played in Ireland in 2018, winning a two-match T20I series 2-0.
"We are delighted to welcome back India Men's team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017, Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said.
"Just as important, given we will shortly be heading to a T20 WC, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks goes to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series.
"We decided to postpone both this year's planned tour to Zimbabwe in April and the home Bangladesh series into 2023. Even with these changes, we're still hosting a record amount of men's cricket against some of the world's top teams this year with more exciting announcements to come around our women's fixtures."
It is understood that Ireland Cricket's broadcast revenue from these two T20Is will help them earn more money than all matches against other countries in rest of the season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor