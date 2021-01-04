Shakib returns as Bangladesh names preliminary squads for Windies series

-
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ban.
Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.
Former skipper and pacer Mashrafe Mortaza was left out of the 24-man ODI squad. He is the country's highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format and the longest-serving captain.
Those selected will, from next week, take part in a training camp and play two practice matches on January 14 and 16, before the squad is trimmed down, ESPNcricinfo reported.
In the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last month, Mortaza took a five-wicket haul after joining Gemcon Khulna. Bangladesh is scheduled to host Windies for three ODIs and two Tests, starting from January 20.
Preliminary squad for ODI series: Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Das, Md Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Md. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahadi Hasan, Rubel Hossain.
Preliminary squad for Test series: Momimul Haque Showrab, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury.
