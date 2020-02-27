Shooting WC: Amid Coronavirus fears, S Korea seeks clarification from India

has sought clarity on India's stand on its athletes participating in the upcoming which will be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26.

In a letter to Raninder Singh, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the Korea Shooting Federation pointed that while the organising committee had on February 12 assured it of allowing the South Korean shooters to participate, it wants further clarity in light of a travel advisory put out by India on February 26.

"Currently, most of the Korean athletes are wishing to acquire MQS at the -- New Delhi. However, there is a great deal of concern and worry among athletes and officials that they might not be able to participate. Furthermore, we have completed the payment of flight tickets and visa issuance fee," said Korea Shooting Federation Secretary General Yongjae Lee in the letter.

"We hope to get a direction from the federation and the Organising Committee as soon as possible. Kindly state your position regarding the COVID-19."

Efforts to get in touch with the President failed as Singh couldn't be reached on phone.

The Union Health Ministry had on Wednesday issued a new travel advisory cautioning Indians against non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy. The advisory came in view of deaths being reported in these countries from

It also states that people coming from these three countries or having such travel history since February 10, are to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

The chief had said on Wednesday that China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and North Korea have pulled out of the World Cup due to the crisis in their countries caused by the disease.