Soccer governing body FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio

(Reuters) - World soccer's governing body said on Friday that it will widen its gaming and e-sports portfolio to ensure that controlling rights don't lie in the hands of one party.

This comes after a report by The New York Times earlier this week that said videogame publisher Electronic Arts is struggling to renew the contract that would let EA use FIFA's name for its top-selling franchise.

"The future of gaming and eSports for stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights," said, adding that technology and mobile companies are now actively competing to be associated with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments.

"FIFA" game publisher EA said last week that it was reviewing naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all other official partnerships and licenses EA has in the arena.

EA's current contract expires next year after the Qatar World Cup, with seeking increased revenue, and EA pushing to expand the FIFA brand into new areas, like NFTs and highlights of real games.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

