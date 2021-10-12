Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Ukraine, North Macedonia need points after Euro 2020 losses
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Euro 2020: The Netherlands, Austria enter last-16 stage
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
-
Germany has become the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.
Germany thrashed North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday to book the World Cup spot in style. Timo Werner's twin strikes along with goals from Kal Havertz and Jamal Musiala set up Germany's win.
The visitors were well on top throughout but the closest they came in the first half was when Werner hit the post.
After the break, Germany broke through thanks to Havertz before Werner's two well-taken goals and a first international strike for Musiala saw them cruise to victory.
According to UEFA, Armenia's loss in Romania confirmed their place as Group J winners.
The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor