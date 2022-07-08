Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 50th birthday with family, friends in London

-
ALSO READ
IPL franchises, cricketers wish Ganguly on 50th birthday; list achievements
Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus
After resolution on plastic pollution, UNEP to celebrate 50th anniversary
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secy Jay Shah after cryptic tweet
Not politics but educational app my new venture, clarifies Sourav Ganguly
-
Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who turned 50 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends in London.
In a viral video on social media, Ganguly can be seen dancing near the iconic London Eye with his dear and loved ones. He was seen busting some moves on famous Bollywood songs.
While the BCCI chief can be seen enjoying his heart out with his friends and wife Dona Ganguly, his daughter Sana can be seen sitting on the sidewalk, but later Ganguly insists his daughter join him, after which they all dance together.
In another picture on social media, the former captain can be seen with his former teammate and legend Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Jay Shah among others on his birthday.
In an international career spanning more than a decade, Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring close to 19,000 runs in international cricket and plundering 38 centuries. In ODIs, he is fourth on the list of players with the most centuries for India, behind Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Under his captaincy, Indian cricket reached monumental heights, with wins over the then mighty Australians. With Ganguly at the helm. India stopped Australia's streak of 16 straight Test wins with a memorable win in Kolkata, a series which India famously won 2-1.
In the years to come, Ganguly led India to a Natwest Trophy win in 2002, a World Cup final in 2003 and a historic Test and ODI series win in Pakistan.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor