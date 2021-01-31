Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal, say doctors
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's health condition stable after angioplasty
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable
Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty
-
Indian cricket board chief
Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.
The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.
On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.
"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said.
The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.
The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor