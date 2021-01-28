BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty

-
ALSO READ
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Thursday
Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal, say doctors
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable
Sourav Ganguly meets Dhankhar amid speculation of him joining politics
BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations
-
Former India captain and current Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly successfully underwent angioplasty on Thursday and is stable, Apollo Hospital confirmed.
"Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Sr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal and Sr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Mr Sourav Ganguly at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 and two stents were placed," a statement from the hospital said.
"The procedure was uneventful. Mr Ganguly is stable and under close observation," the statement added.
Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Tuesday night.
The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.
--IANS
kh/rkm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor