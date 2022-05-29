Sports Minister Anurag Thakur likely to attend IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad

-
ALSO READ
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Highlights: Ashwin guides Royals to second place finish
Steffan Jones joins Rajasthan Royals as high performance fast-bowling coach
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Highlights: Jaiswal, Hetmyer guide Rajasthan home
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Highlights: Boult-Ashwin star in Rajasthan's 24 run win
-
With IPL 2022 final scheduled to take place on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur is likely to be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium here for the summit clash.
Apart from the minister, the finale will also witness some Bollywood celebrities.
The stage is set for the final of the richest cricket tournament in the world. A 50-minute closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 final match on Sunday.
Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals for the maiden IPL title, while Rajasthan will be eyeing their second crown. More than 1.20 lakh people are expected to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the IPL final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor