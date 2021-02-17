Steve Smith to Harbhajan: List of top players in IPL 2021 mini auction

The 2021 (IPL 2021) mini auction is set to take place in Chennai on February 18, Thursday with 8 IPL franchises set to pick from 292 players to fill 61 vacant spots.

The BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021, but the tournament is likely to start after the second week of April.

While some of the well known names, including former Rajasthan Royals batsman and former Chennai Super Kings players Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, who have placed themselves in the highest slab, there are many players who have regularly featured in several IPL editions and yet have lower base prices.

Besides, all eyes will be on which franchise will bid for Arjun Tendulkar, whose base price is Rs 20 lakh for the auction.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have maximum vacancies in their squad and need to buy 11 players to complete their squad. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, has the highest available purse of Rs 53.2 crore for the second-highest vacancies (9). Sunrisers Hyderabad has the least number of vacancies and needs to buy only 3 players to complete their squad.

The 292 players have been divided into a total of eight categories depending on their base price. The highest slab is Rs 2 crore, followed by Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh.

There are as many as ten players, including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, swashbuckling Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, England batsman Jason Roy, etc., who have slotted themselves in the Rs 2 crore bracket – the highest reserve price. There are 12 and 11 players respectively in the Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore list.

Here is the list of some players with their base prices

Batsmen

Jason Roy (England) (Rs 2 cr)

(Australia) (Rs 2 cr)

Shaun Marsh (Australia) (Rs 1 cr)

Aaron Finch (Australia) (Rs1 cr)

Hanuma Vihari (India) (Rs 1 cr)

Martin Guptill'(New Zealand) (Rs 50 lakh)

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh (India) (Rs 2 cr)

Liam Plunkett (England) (Rs 2 cr)

Mark Wood (England) (Rs 2 cr)

Morne Morkel (South Africa) (Rs 1.5 cr)

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia) (Rs1.5 cr)

Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies) (Rs1 cr)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) (Rs 1 cr)

Umesh Yadav (India) (Rs 1 cr)

Piyush Chawla (India) (Rs 1 cr)

Varun Aaron (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Mohit Sharma (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Sandeep Lamichhane (India) (Rs 40 lakh)

Ankit Singh Rajpoot (India) (Rs 30 lakh)

Wicket Keepers

Sam Billings (England) (Rs 2 cr)

Alex Carey (Australia) (Rs1.5 cr)

Matthew Wade (Australia) (Rs1 cr)

All-Rounders

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) (Rs 2 cr)

Moeen Ali (England) (Rs 2 cr)

Kedar Jadhav (India) (Rs 2 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) (Rs 2 cr)

Tom Curran (England) (Rs 1.5 cr)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) (Rs 1 cr)

Christopher Morris (South Africa) (Rs 75 lakh)

Mohammad Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) (Rs 75 lakh)

Fabian Allen (West Indies) (Rs 75 lakh)

Keemo Paul (West Indies) (Rs 75 lakh)

Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) (Rs 50 lakh)

Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka) (Rs 50 lakh)

Stuart Binny (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Shivam Dube (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Pawan Negi (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (India) (Rs 50 lakh)

Colin De Grandhomme (South Africa) (Rs 50 lakh)

James Neesham (New Zealand) (Rs 50 lakh)

Krishnappa Gowtham (India) (Rs 20 lakh)

(India) (Rs 20 lakh)