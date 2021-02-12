IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18

-
ALSO READ
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 auction: Mumbai Indians' full list of retained, released players
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR
-
A total of 292 cricketers, shortlisted from the initial list of 1,114 players, have been picked to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai.
The IPL 2021 mini auction will start from 3 pm IST.
"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- and eight overseas players -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket," BCCI's statement said.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, though no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs 1 crore category the only Indian players are Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav. "1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players," said the statement.
"A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai," it said.
At 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore has highest number of available slots, while Sunrisers has only three vacancies.
Check 2021 IPL complete list of players released and retained by 8 franchises
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) goes into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.1 crore) as it has released some big players like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. On the other hand, Hyderabad can spend a little less than Rs 11 crore. CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 22.7-crore purse and seven slots to fill.
Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year.
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the shortlisted list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh.
List of players to go under hammer in IPL 2021 mini auction on Feb 18:
- Aaron Finch
- Alex Hales
- Evin Lewis
- Karun Nair
- Jason Roy
- Steve Smith
- Hanuma Vihari
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Moeen Ali
- Shivam Dube
- Kedar Jadhav
- Dawid Malan
- Glenn Maxwell
- Chris Morris
- Sam Billings
- Alex Carey
- Kusal Perera
- Glenn Phillips
- Sheldon Cottrell
- Nathan Coulter‐Nile
- Adam Milne
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Jhye Richardson
- Mark Wood
- Umesh Yadav
- Qais Ahmad
- Piyush Chawla
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Adil Rashid
- Rahul Sharma
- Harbhajan Singh
- Ish Sodhi
- Sachin Baby
- Rahul Gahlaut
- C.Hari Nishaanth
- Rajat Patidar
- Himanshu Rana
- Himmat Singh
- Vishnu Solanki
- Ayush Badoni
- K Gowtham
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Shahrukh Khan
- Ripal Patel
- Atit Sheth
- Vivek Singh
- Mohammed Azharuddeen
- Avi Barot
- Kedar Devdhar
- Sheldon Jackson
- Vishnu Vinod
- Tushar Deshpande
- Riley Meredith
- Lukman Hussain Meriwala
- Ankit Singh Rajpoot
- Chetan Sakariya
- KuldeepSen
- Mujtaba Yousuf
- Tejas Baroka
- K.C Cariappa
- Sandeep Lamichhane
- M Siddharth
- Karanveer Singh
- Jagadeesha Suchith
- Midhun Sudhesan
- Corey Anderson
- Darren Bravo
- Devon Conway
- Martin Guptill
- Shaun Marsh
- Rovman Powell
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Rassie Van Der Dussen
- Tom Curran
- Ben Cutting
- Moises Henriques
- Kyle Jamieson
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Pawan Negi
- Gurkeerat Singh
- Mitchell McClenaghan
- Varun Aaron
- Jason Behrendorff
- Mohit Sharma
- Billy Stanlake
- Oshane Thomas
- Finn Allen
- Harpreet Bhatia
- Shivam Chauhan
- Naushad Shaikh
- Pratham Singh
- Apoorv Wankhade
- Atharva Ankolekar
- Prayas Barman
- Jalaj Saxena
- Karan Sharma
- Utkarsh Singh
- R Sonu Yadav
- Dhruv Jurel
- Arun Karthick
- Nikhil Naik
- Smit Patel
- K.L Shrijith
- Wesley Agar
- Vaibhav Arora
- Akash Deep
- Ben Dwarshuis
- Ali Khan
- Kulwant Khejroliya
- Arzan Nagwaswalla
- G Periyasamy
- Akash Singh
- Prithviraj Yarra
- Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
- Karthik Meiyappan
- Prince Balwant Rai
- Pardeep Sahu
- Sagar Udeshi
- Kushaal Wadhwani
- Akshay Wakhare
- Fabian Allen
- Daniel Christian
- Colin De Grandhomme
- Liam Livingstone
- Thisara Perera
- Mohammad Shaifuddin
- David Willey
- Matthew Wade
- Ben Duckett
- Sean Abbott
- Matt Henry
- Chemar Holder
- Alzarri Joseph
- Obed Mccoy
- Liam Plunkett
- Tim Southee
- Rajesh Bishnoi
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- Rohan Kadam
- Amandeep Khare
- Siddhesh Lad
- Mohammed Taha
- Khrievitso Kense
- Prerak Mankad
- Shams Mulani
- Ansh Patel
- Suyash Prabhudessai
- Parth Sahani
- Ankit Sharma
- Dhruv Shorey
- K.S Bharat
- Josh Inglis
- Aryan Juyal
- Sadiq Kirmani
- Rohit Sharma
- Sandeep Kumar Tomar
- Stephen Cheepurupalli
- Aniket Choudhary
- Mukesh Choudhary
- Nathan Ellis
- Sayan Ghosh
- Ronit More
- M Nidheesh
- M Harisankar Reddy
- Simarjeet Singh
- Kuldip Yadav
- Zeeshan Ansari
- Jon Russ Jaggesar
- Kevin Koththigoda
- Tanveer Sangha
- Maheesh Theekshan
- Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
- Lewis Gregory
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Karim Janat
- Scott Kuggeleijn
- James Neesham
- Wayne Parnell
- Keemo Paul
- Dushmanta Chameera
- Fidel Edwards
- Beuran Hendricks
- Abhimanyu Mithun
- Reece Topley
- Saahil Jain
- Subhranshu Senapati
- Ravi Thakur
- Jake Weatherald
- Shubham Agrawal
- Rajjakuddin Ahmed
- Baba Aparajith
- George Garton
- Chris Green
- Kartik Kakade
- Shoaib Khan
- Dhruv Patel
- Latest Kumar Patel
- Arjun Tendulkar
- Varun Choudhary
- Prathamesh Dake
- Baltej Dhanda
- Brendan Doggett
- Saurabh Dubey
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Matt Kelly
- Chama Milind
- Jayden Seales
- Mark Steketee
- Tanveer Ul Haq
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Rishi Dhawan
- Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
- Andile Phehlukwayo
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Dasun Shanaka
- Isuru Udana
- Jacob Duffy
- Daryn Dupavillon
- Shannon Gabriel
- Morne Morkel
- Joel Paris
- Blair Tickner
- Subodh Bhati
- Jay Bista
- Aamir Gani
- Karanveer Kaushal
- Anustup Majumdar
- Dikshanshu Negi
- Kshitiz Sharma
- Shubham Singh
- Shashank Singh
- Milind Tandon
- Ravi Bopara
- George Linde
- Kyle Mayers
- Daryl Mitchell
- Colin Munro
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Romario Shepherd
- Sandeep Bavanaka
- Chaitanya Bishnoi
- Arun Chaprana
- Yudhvir Charak
- Ajay Dev Goud
- Umran Malik
- Ravi Teja Telukupalli
- Tanay Thyagarajan
- N.Tilak Varma
- K.Bhagath Varma
- Stuart Binny
- Hilton Cartwright
- James Faulkner
- Akeal Hosein
- Parvez Rasool
- David Wiese
- Jack Wildermuth
- Arshdeep Brar
- Digvijay Deshmukh
- Aakarshit Gomel
- Anirudha Joshi
- Azim Kazi
- Rahul Singh
- Ajay T
- Harsh Tyagi
- Nachiket Bhute
- Josh Clarkson
- Gerald Coetzee
- Tim David
- Deeparaj Gaonkar
- Aaron Hardie
- Marco Jansen
- Nathan McAndrew
- M Mohammed
- Govinda Poddar
- Pratyush Singh
- Jacques Snyman
Available purse and team strengths of the team ahead of IPL 2021 mini auction
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr
- Available slot: 7
- Overseas slot: 1
- Number of players: 19
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018
- Available slot: 6
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 16
- Number of Overseas players: 3
- Total money spent: Rs 31.80
- Salary cap available: Rs 53.20
- Available slot: 9
- Overseas slot: 5
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 34.85
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 3
- Number of players: 12
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr
- Available slot: 13
- Overseas slot: 4
- Number of players: 22
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr
- Available slot: 3
- Overseas slot: 1
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor