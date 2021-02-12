IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18

A total of 292 cricketers, shortlisted from the initial list of 1,114 players, have been picked to go under the hammer at the (IPL) auction, scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai.

The mini auction will start from 3 pm IST.

"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - and -- and eight overseas players -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket," BCCI's statement said.



There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, though no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs 1 crore category the only Indian players are Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav. "1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players," said the statement.

"A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO Player Auction in Chennai," it said.

At 13, has highest number of available slots, while Sunrisers has only three vacancies.

(KXIP) goes into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.1 crore) as it has released some big players like and Sheldon Cottrell. On the other hand, Hyderabad can spend a little less than Rs 11 crore. CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 22.7-crore purse and seven slots to fill.

Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by this year.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the shortlisted list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh.

List of players to go under hammer in mini auction on Feb 18:

Aaron Finch

Alex Hales

Evin Lewis

Karun Nair

Jason Roy

Steve Smith

Hanuma Vihari

Shakib Al Hasan

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Kedar Jadhav

Dawid Malan

Glenn Maxwell

Chris Morris

Sam Billings

Alex Carey

Kusal Perera

Glenn Phillips

Sheldon Cottrell

Nathan Coulter‐Nile

Adam Milne

Mustafizur Rahman

Jhye Richardson

Mark Wood

Umesh Yadav

Qais Ahmad

Piyush Chawla

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adil Rashid

Rahul Sharma

Harbhajan Singh

Ish Sodhi

Sachin Baby

Rahul Gahlaut

C.Hari Nishaanth

Rajat Patidar

Himanshu Rana

Himmat Singh

Vishnu Solanki

Ayush Badoni

K Gowtham

Venkatesh Iyer

Shahrukh Khan

Ripal Patel

Atit Sheth

Vivek Singh

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Avi Barot

Kedar Devdhar

Sheldon Jackson

Vishnu Vinod

Tushar Deshpande

Riley Meredith

Lukman Hussain Meriwala

Ankit Singh Rajpoot

Chetan Sakariya

KuldeepSen

Mujtaba Yousuf

Tejas Baroka

K.C Cariappa

Sandeep Lamichhane

M Siddharth

Karanveer Singh

Jagadeesha Suchith

Midhun Sudhesan

Corey Anderson

Darren Bravo

Devon Conway

Martin Guptill

Shaun Marsh

Rovman Powell

Cheteshwar Pujara

Rassie Van Der Dussen

Tom Curran

Ben Cutting

Moises Henriques

Kyle Jamieson

Marnus Labuschagne

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh

Mitchell McClenaghan

Varun Aaron

Jason Behrendorff

Mohit Sharma

Billy Stanlake

Oshane Thomas

Finn Allen

Harpreet Bhatia

Shivam Chauhan

Naushad Shaikh

Pratham Singh

Apoorv Wankhade

Atharva Ankolekar

Prayas Barman

Jalaj Saxena

Karan Sharma

Utkarsh Singh

R Sonu Yadav

Dhruv Jurel

Arun Karthick

Nikhil Naik

Smit Patel

K.L Shrijith

Wesley Agar

Vaibhav Arora

Akash Deep

Ben Dwarshuis

Ali Khan

Kulwant Khejroliya

Arzan Nagwaswalla

G Periyasamy

Akash Singh

Prithviraj Yarra

Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

Karthik Meiyappan

Prince Balwant Rai

Pardeep Sahu

Sagar Udeshi

Kushaal Wadhwani

Akshay Wakhare

Fabian Allen

Daniel Christian

Colin De Grandhomme

Liam Livingstone

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Shaifuddin

David Willey

Matthew Wade

Ben Duckett

Sean Abbott

Matt Henry

Chemar Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Obed Mccoy

Liam Plunkett

Tim Southee

Rajesh Bishnoi

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Rohan Kadam

Amandeep Khare

Siddhesh Lad

Mohammed Taha

Khrievitso Kense

Prerak Mankad

Shams Mulani

Ansh Patel

Suyash Prabhudessai

Parth Sahani

Ankit Sharma

Dhruv Shorey

K.S Bharat

Josh Inglis

Aryan Juyal

Sadiq Kirmani

Rohit Sharma

Sandeep Kumar Tomar

Stephen Cheepurupalli

Aniket Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis

Sayan Ghosh

Ronit More

M Nidheesh

M Harisankar Reddy

Simarjeet Singh

Kuldip Yadav

Zeeshan Ansari

Jon Russ Jaggesar

Kevin Koththigoda

Tanveer Sangha

Maheesh Theekshan

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Lewis Gregory

Wanindu Hasaranga

Karim Janat

Scott Kuggeleijn

James Neesham

Wayne Parnell

Keemo Paul

Dushmanta Chameera

Fidel Edwards

Beuran Hendricks

Abhimanyu Mithun

Reece Topley

Saahil Jain

Subhranshu Senapati

Ravi Thakur

Jake Weatherald

Shubham Agrawal

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Baba Aparajith

George Garton

Chris Green

Kartik Kakade

Shoaib Khan

Dhruv Patel

Latest Kumar Patel

Arjun Tendulkar

Varun Choudhary

Prathamesh Dake

Baltej Dhanda

Brendan Doggett

Saurabh Dubey

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Matt Kelly

Chama Milind

Jayden Seales

Mark Steketee

Tanveer Ul Haq

Carlos Brathwaite

Rishi Dhawan

Mohammad Mahmud Ullah

Andile Phehlukwayo

Sherfane Rutherford

Dasun Shanaka

Isuru Udana

Jacob Duffy

Daryn Dupavillon

Shannon Gabriel

Morne Morkel

Joel Paris

Blair Tickner

Subodh Bhati

Jay Bista

Aamir Gani

Karanveer Kaushal

Anustup Majumdar

Dikshanshu Negi

Kshitiz Sharma

Shubham Singh

Shashank Singh

Milind Tandon

Ravi Bopara

George Linde

Kyle Mayers

Daryl Mitchell

Colin Munro

Dwaine Pretorius

Romario Shepherd

Sandeep Bavanaka

Chaitanya Bishnoi

Arun Chaprana

Yudhvir Charak

Ajay Dev Goud

Umran Malik

Ravi Teja Telukupalli

Tanay Thyagarajan

N.Tilak Varma

K.Bhagath Varma

Stuart Binny

Hilton Cartwright

James Faulkner

Akeal Hosein

Parvez Rasool

David Wiese

Jack Wildermuth

Arshdeep Brar

Digvijay Deshmukh

Aakarshit Gomel

Anirudha Joshi

Azim Kazi

Rahul Singh

Ajay T

Harsh Tyagi

Nachiket Bhute

Josh Clarkson

Gerald Coetzee

Tim David

Deeparaj Gaonkar

Aaron Hardie

Marco Jansen

Nathan McAndrew

M Mohammed

Govinda Poddar

Pratyush Singh

Jacques Snyman

Available purse and team strengths of the team ahead of IPL 2021 mini auction

(CSK)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 1

(DC)

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 2

(KXIP)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Total money spent: Rs 31.80

Salary cap available: Rs 53.20

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5

(KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 74.25

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

(MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

(RR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 34.85

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

(RCB)

Number of players: 12

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr

Available slot: 13

Overseas slot: 4

(SRH)