Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue
With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order, another superb performance would be expected of SRH

The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off its Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 1 in a home-leg fixture at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order, another superb performance would be expected of SRH. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad has a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play only one afternoon match (4 pm start), when it hosts Rajasthan Royals on April 12. A one-time IPL champion, SRH will play its last match of IPL 2020 on May 15 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away fixture.

Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timing, venue here:

Date Match Time Venue
APR 1, WED Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 4, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 7, TUE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Bengaluru
APR 12, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 16, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 19, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 21, TUE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur
APR 26, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 30, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 3, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 5, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 9, SAT Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 12, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 15, FRI Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Kolkata

Here is the full squad of Sunerisers Hyderabad:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Abdul Samad (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 MI
Abhishek Sharma SRH Retained 0.55 CSK
Basil Thampi SRH Retained 0.95 KKR
Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH Retained 8.50 CSK
Billy Stanlake SRH Retained 0.50 RCB
David Warner SRH Retained 12.50 MI
Fabian Allen SRH Bought 0.50 SRH
Jonny Bairstow SRH Retained 2.20 RCB
Kane Williamson SRH Retained 3.00 KXIP
Khaleel Ahmed SRH Retained 3.00 MI
Manish Pandey SRH Retained 11.00 KXIP
Mitchell Marsh SRH Bought 2.00 RR
Mohammad Nabi SRH Retained 1.00 SRH
Natarajan SRH Retained 0.40 SRH
Priyam Garg (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 None
Rashid Khan SRH Retained 9.00 SRH
Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 None
Sandeep Sharma SRH Retained 3.00 SRH
Sanjay Yadav (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 None
Shahbaz Nadeem SRH Retained 3.20 SRH
Shreevats Goswami SRH Retained 1.00 SRH
Siddarth Kaul SRH Retained 3.80 SRH
Vijay Shankar SRH Retained 3.20 SRH
Virat Singh (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 SRH
Wriddhiman Saha SRH Retained 1.20 SRH

First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 20:01 IST

