Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue

The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off its Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 1 in a home-leg fixture at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order, another superb performance would be expected of SRH. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad has a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will play only one afternoon match (4 pm start), when it hosts Rajasthan Royals on April 12. A one-time IPL champion, SRH will play its last match of IPL 2020 on May 15 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away fixture.
Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timing, venue here:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|APR 1, WED
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 4, SAT
|Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 7, TUE
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|APR 12, SUN
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|4:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 16, THUR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 19, SUN
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 21, TUE
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|APR 26, SUN
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 30, THUR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 3, SUN
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|MAY 5, TUE
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 9, SAT
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|MAY 12, TUE
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 15, FRI
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
Here is the full squad of Sunerisers Hyderabad:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Abdul Samad (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|0.55
|CSK
|Basil Thampi
|SRH
|Retained
|0.95
|KKR
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|Retained
|8.50
|CSK
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|Retained
|0.50
|RCB
|David Warner
|SRH
|Retained
|12.50
|MI
|Fabian Allen
|SRH
|Bought
|0.50
|SRH
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|Retained
|2.20
|RCB
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|KXIP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|MI
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|Retained
|11.00
|KXIP
|Mitchell Marsh
|SRH
|Bought
|2.00
|RR
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|SRH
|Natarajan
|SRH
|Retained
|0.40
|SRH
|Priyam Garg (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|None
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|Retained
|9.00
|SRH
|Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|SRH
|Sanjay Yadav (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|SRH
|Shreevats Goswami
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|SRH
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|Retained
|3.80
|SRH
|Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|SRH
|Virat Singh (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|SRH
|Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|Retained
|1.20
|SRH