Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue

The Kane Williamson-led (SRH) will kick off its 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 1 in a home-leg fixture at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.





With the likes of David Warner, and at the top of the batting order, another superb performance would be expected of SRH. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad has a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, and Sandeep Sharma.





will play only one afternoon match (4 pm start), when it hosts on April 12. A one-time IPL champion, SRH will play its last match of on May 15 against in an away fixture.

Check full schedule, match timing, venue here:

Date Match Time Venue APR 1, WED Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad APR 4, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mohali APR 7, TUE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Bengaluru APR 12, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad APR 16, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Hyderabad APR 19, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Chennai APR 21, TUE vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur APR 26, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Hyderabad APR 30, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 3, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Delhi MAY 5, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 9, SAT Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 12, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 15, FRI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Kolkata

