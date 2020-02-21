Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

-
In its new avatar, the Delhi franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would like to take off from where it left last season. Delhi Capitals (DC), earlier called Delhi Daredevils, had surprised everyone with its stellar performance in IPL 2019 but was knocked out in the eliminator. In the 13th season of the T20 gala, starting March 29, Capitals will play its first IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on March 30 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium. Of its 14 matches, DC will play two in the afternoon (4 pm start) and 12 in the evening (8 pm start).
The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play its last IPL 2020 match against KXIP on May 16 in an away fixture at Mohali. Delhi’s last home-leg match will be played on May 13 at Arun Jaitley stadium.
After finishing third on the IPL 2019 points table, DC acquired India Test regulars Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in the trading window for this season. Ashwin can come in handy on the slow and sticky Kotla wicket, while Rahane’s sound batting technique should help the team overcome its dependence on stroke players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
Check Delhi Capitals full schedule, match timing and venue here:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|MAR 30, MON
|Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 3, FRI
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
|APR 5, SUN
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur/Guwahati
|APR 10, FRI
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 13, MON
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 19, SUN
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|4:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 22, WED
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|APR 26, SUN
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 1, FRI
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|MAY 3, SUN
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|MAY 6, WED
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|MAY 10, SUN
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|4:00 PM
|Chennai
|MAY 13, WED
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|MAY 16, SAT
|Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
Here is the full squad of Delhi Capitals:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Ajinkya Rahane
|DC
|Traded in
|5.25
|KKR
|Alex Carey
|DC
|Bought
|2.40
|MI
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|Retained
|4.00
|DC
|Avesh Khan
|DC
|Retained
|0.70
|CSK
|Axar Patel
|DC
|Retained
|5.00
|RCB
|Chris Woakes
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|DC
|Harshal Patel
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|MI
|Ishant Sharma
|DC
|Retained
|1.10
|RR
|Jason Roy
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|MI
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|Retained
|4.20
|CSK
|Keemo Paul
|DC
|Retained
|0.50
|DC
|Lalit Yadav (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|DC
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|Bought
|4.80
|SRH
|Mohit Sharma
|DC
|Bought
|0.50
|KKR
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|Retained
|1.20
|DC
|R Ashwin
|DC
|Traded in
|7.60
|KXIP
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|Retained
|15.00
|DC
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|DC
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|Retained
|5.20
|DC
|Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|Bought
|7.75
|RCB
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|Retained
|7.00
|DC
|Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|None