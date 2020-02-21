Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

In its new avatar, the Delhi franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would like to take off from where it left last season. (DC), earlier called Delhi Daredevils, had surprised everyone with its stellar performance in IPL 2019 but was knocked out in the eliminator. In the 13th season of the T20 gala, starting March 29, Capitals will play its first match against (KXIP) on March 30 at New Delhi’s Of its 14 matches, DC will play two in the afternoon (4 pm start) and 12 in the evening (8 pm start).





The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play its last match against KXIP on May 16 in an away fixture at Mohali. Delhi’s last home-leg match will be played on May 13 at

After finishing third on the IPL 2019 points table, DC acquired India Test regulars and Ravichandran Ashwin in the trading window for this season. Ashwin can come in handy on the slow and sticky Kotla wicket, while Rahane’s sound batting technique should help the team overcome its dependence on stroke players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and





Check full schedule, match timing and venue here:

Date Match Time Venue MAR 30, MON vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Delhi APR 3, FRI vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 5, SUN Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati APR 10, FRI Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Delhi APR 13, MON Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Delhi APR 19, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Delhi APR 22, WED Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Bengaluru APR 26, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 1, FRI vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 3, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Delhi MAY 6, WED Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi MAY 10, SUN vs Delhi Capitals 4:00 PM Chennai MAY 13, WED Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi MAY 16, SAT vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mohali

