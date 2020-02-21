JUST IN
ICC Women's T20 WC: Ex-cricketers, celebs hail Poonam as IND beats AUS
Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play its last IPL 2020 match against KXIP on May 16 in an away fixture at Mohali. Delhi's last home-leg match will be played on May 13 at Arun Jaitley stadium

BS Web Team 

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking catch of KKR batsman Nitish Rana during the IPL T20 cricket match between Delhi Capital and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi, Saturday, March, 30, 2019 | Photo: PTI
In its new avatar, the Delhi franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would like to take off from where it left last season. Delhi Capitals (DC), earlier called Delhi Daredevils, had surprised everyone with its stellar performance in IPL 2019 but was knocked out in the eliminator. In the 13th season of the T20 gala, starting March 29, Capitals will play its first IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on March 30 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium. Of its 14 matches, DC will play two in the afternoon (4 pm start) and 12 in the evening (8 pm start).

After finishing third on the IPL 2019 points table, DC acquired India Test regulars Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in the trading window for this season. Ashwin can come in handy on the slow and sticky Kotla wicket, while Rahane’s sound batting technique should help the team overcome its dependence on stroke players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Check Delhi Capitals full schedule, match timing and venue here:

Date Match Time Venue
MAR 30, MON Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Delhi
APR 3, FRI Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Kolkata
APR 5, SUN Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati
APR 10, FRI Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Delhi
APR 13, MON Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Delhi
APR 19, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Delhi
APR 22, WED Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Bengaluru
APR 26, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 1, FRI Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 3, SUN Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 6, WED Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 10, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 4:00 PM Chennai
MAY 13, WED Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 16, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mohali

Here is the full squad of Delhi Capitals:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Ajinkya Rahane DC Traded in 5.25 KKR
Alex Carey DC Bought 2.40 MI
Amit Mishra DC Retained 4.00 DC
Avesh Khan DC Retained 0.70 CSK
Axar Patel DC Retained 5.00 RCB
Chris Woakes DC Bought 1.50 DC
Harshal Patel DC Retained 0.20 MI
Ishant Sharma DC Retained 1.10 RR
Jason Roy DC Bought 1.50 MI
Kagiso Rabada DC Retained 4.20 CSK
Keemo Paul DC Retained 0.50 DC
Lalit Yadav (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20 DC
Marcus Stoinis DC Bought 4.80 SRH
Mohit Sharma DC Bought 0.50 KKR
Prithvi Shaw DC Retained 1.20 DC
R Ashwin DC Traded in 7.60 KXIP
Rishabh Pant DC Retained 15.00 DC
Sandeep Lamichhane DC Retained 0.20 DC
Shikhar Dhawan DC Retained 5.20 DC
Shimron Hetmyer DC Bought 7.75 RCB
Shreyas Iyer DC Retained 7.00 DC
Tushar Deshpande (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20 None

First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 19:51 IST

