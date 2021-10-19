T20 WC: Will probably bowl in warm-up match against India, says Stoinis

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
IND vs ENG warm-up match highlights: India beats England by 7 wickets
ICC T20 WC: India vs Pakistan is just another game for us, says Virat Kohli
T20 WC: Rahul Chahar's pace on slower tracks will be important, says Kohli
-
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his hamstring is on the path of recovery and he will probably bowl in the next warm-up match against India on Wednesday.
Stoinis, who opted out of Australia's T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, suffered an untimely hamstring injury in the IPL 2021. He spent three weeks on the sidelines, returning as a batter in Delhi Capital's season-ending loss to Kolkata in the playoffs.
The all-rounder scored 28 from 23 balls in Australia's three-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi, but he didn't bowl.
"The hammy is good and it's tracking pretty well. It feels like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I'll probably bowl in that next game," Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia and will provide the required balance to their team.
"I think it's a good start. We obviously haven't played together for a while, so that was nice to firstly get a win, but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack," the cricketer said about the opening practice match.
Australia, who haven't won a title yet, will face India in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor