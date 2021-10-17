ICC T20 WC: India vs Pakistan is just another game for us, says Virat Kohli

-
ALSO READ
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
T20 WC: Rahul Chahar's pace on slower tracks will be important, says Kohli
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday played down the "hype" surrounding the high-profile upcoming T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, saying it's "just another match for us" despite the ridiculously high demand for tickets.
India have never lost to their arch-rivals in either ODI or T20 World Cup games and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that they are confident of beating their neighbours on October 24.
Kohli however, when asked about the match, didn't take the bait to make tall claims.
"I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country.
"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," the Indian captain, who has had some great performances against Pakistan added.
On a lighter note, Kohli said that he has refused a lot of friends who have asked for tickets.
"... and right now, value of those tickets are ridiculously high and that's all I know, my friends are demanding tickets right left and centre and I am saying, 'no'."
Kohli believes that one needs to be professional and play the game in the right spirit, like they would do with every match.
"Apart from that, I don't think we can make anything extra out of this game and for us it's a game of cricket that has to be played in right spirit, in the way we know we can," he said.
"Yes, the environment you can say is different from outside and from fans' point of view, definitely more excitement in the air but from a players' point of view, we try to stay as professional as we can and always approach the game in the most normal way possible," the Indian skipper said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor