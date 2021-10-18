All he would be looking for is to win the T20 competition: Gambhir on Kohli

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that captain Virat Kohli will be looking to win the ICC mens T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. He added that he was sure the Indian team would look to do well as India havent won the event after winning the inaugural edition in 2007. The tournament marks the last time Kohli will be leading India in T20Is.
"All he would be looking for is to win the T20 competition and I'm sure that the entire team will be looking to do that as well because it's been a long 14 years of wait. I'm sure that it's not only about Virat Kohli that he's going to be captaining India for the last time in the T20 format, it's about just winning the tournament, and him winning as captain will be icing on the cake," Gambhir said on Follow The Blues show on Star Sports.
Talking about former India captain MS Dhoni's inclusion as the mentor for the men's T20 World Cup, Gambhir reckoned that Dhoni will be sharing his vast experience with the youngsters appearing for the first time in the marquee event.
"To share his experience with some of the young guys who are playing their first World Cup, which is going to be very important because playing in the World Cup is a completely different piece. So, you would need that experienced someone who's been there done that. So, MS could definitely try and share all his experiences with some of the young cricketers."
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan named pacer Jasprit Bumrah as his x-factor in the India" team. "When we talk about Varun Chakravarthy, it's clear that he will do really well because he has mystery and also is in top form. But according to me in terms of bowling, there is only one X factor and that is Bumrah. T'ere can't be a bigger X factor than Bumrah in any other team."
India will be in action in the first warm-up match against England in Dubai on Monday. The 2007 champions will open their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.
--IANS
nr/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor