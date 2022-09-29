LATEST NEWS
T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with stress fracture issue

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session ahead of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham (Photo: AP/PTI)
A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 15:15 IST

