T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar hits out at umpires over no-ball call

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has questioned the umpires for their decisions during Sunday's India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 encounter after a no-ball was given in the final over of the game.

The delivery proved decisive as India went on to win the game on the final ball of the match.

With 13 needed off the last 3 deliveries, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled a high full toss, which Kohli dispatched over the deep square leg fence.

The stylish batter protested after hitting the ball, asking the umpires to review it for a no-ball. The umpires eventually called it a no-ball.

Akhtar seemed unhappy with the decision and posted a cryptic tweet.

"Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat ke liye," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible victory over Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans.

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

--IANS

cs/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)