JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Fearless six-hitter Shafali Verma emerges as a 'find' of Women's T20 WC
Business Standard

Tamim Iqbal replaces Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's new ODI captain

Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final ODI of a three-match series against Zimbabwe

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Bangladesh cricket team
Bangladesh cricket team. File photo: AP | PTI

Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal was on Sunday named Captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final ODI of a three-match series against Zimbabwe.

"The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors.

"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for a long term," he added.

Tamim's appointment sees Bangladesh having three separate captains for the three different formats once more with Mahmudullah Riyad leading in T20Is and Mominul Haque in Tests.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 10:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY