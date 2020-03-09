Tamim Iqbal replaces Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's new ODI captain

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh PM Hasina appoints Mortaza to mediate between players and BCB
Shakib ban: Mahmudullah gets Bangladesh T20 captaincy, Mominul Test skipper
Leadership can't always be determined by results: Kohli backs Williamson
Dream come true, just the beginning: Bangla captain Akbar on U-19 WC win
Bangladesh sacks two first class coaches for not playing leg-spinners
-
Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal was on Sunday named Captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza.
Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final ODI of a three-match series against Zimbabwe.
"The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors.
"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for a long term," he added.
Tamim's appointment sees Bangladesh having three separate captains for the three different formats once more with Mahmudullah Riyad leading in T20Is and Mominul Haque in Tests.