TaMo presents Altroz to 24 athletes who missed out on bronze in Tokyo 2020

Tata Motors on Thursday handed over keys of its premium hatchback Altroz to Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.
The auto major honored 24 Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing, and Discuss throw.
An Altroz will be handed over to each athlete, in the High Street Gold colour to mark his or her gold standard efforts, the automaker noted.
"We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
As these athletes continue to inspire the country, the company wished them all the very best for their future and is confident that in years to come, they will bring glory to the country, he added.
Rani Rampal, Aditi Ashok, Deepak Punia, and Satish Kumar were among the 24 athletes who were honoured by the company.
