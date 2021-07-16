Tennis star Novak Djokovic confirms he will participate in Tokyo Olympics

-
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The 34-year-old player took to Twitter to inform that he had booked his flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining Team Serbia at the Olympics.
"Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," Djokovic tweeted while posting a video in which he wished a child named, Kojiro Owaki, who turned 6, a happy birthday.
Djokovic on Sunday won his sixth Wimbledon title. He now has 20 Grand Slams to his name and he is now equal with Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.
With this win, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seed would now look to end the year on a high by winning the last Grand Slam -- the US Open.
