Third edition of women's national boxing championships begins today

Country's top will be vying for top honours when the third edition of women's national championships begins at the JSW Sports-owned Inspire Institute of Sport on Monday.

With close to 250 entries received from 31 states and institutions, pugilists will compete in all weight categories including 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg class.

The Inspire Institute of Sport, which will be hosting the women's national championship is heralded for its multispecialty facilities and is India's first privately-funded High-Performance Olympic Training Centre.

The Federation of India (BFI) had hosted a pre- conditioning camp for its elite men and women's teams before the and this will be the first time a national event of this magnitude will be held at this facility.

Talking on the importance of the nationals, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "The nationals are extremely important not just because champion are competing here but because they will prove to be great inspiration for the other participating "



While the nationals are set to witness a top billing with World Championship silver and bronze medallists boxers, Sonia Chahal (57Kg) Lovlina Borgohain (69Kg) Indian Open Gold medallist Pinky Jangra and gold medallist at the 56th Belgrade International Championship, Nikhat Zarin (51Kg) along with young and dynamic Manisha Moun, gold medallist in last edition of the national championship and world championship quarterfinalist at the AIBA World Championship will be trying to upstage one another in the race to claim the top honours.