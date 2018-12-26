Dronacharya awardee C A Kuttappa takes over as India's chief boxing coach

Dronacharya awardee has taken over as India's chief at the ongoing national camp from which star pugilist (75kg) was left out following his professional plunge.

The 39-year-old Kuttappa, credited with shaping some of the country's most successful boxers such as Vijender Singh, M Suranjoy and among others, took over from veteran S R at the beginning of the camp which started December 10. has now retired.

"It's such a huge responsibility but I am trying to do my best. I have a few plans and hopefully, I will be able to execute them," Kuttappa, who was an coach, told

The man said his elevation was Santiago Nieva's idea.

"He asked me if I was interested. I sought some time because I needed to think it over. I am not most senior is terms of age and that was playing on my mind. I told this to Santiago and he told me I shouldn't be bothered about it," the former National Games gold-medallist from said.

His first major assignment would be the second edition of Open scheduled in January in Guwahati.

"Earlier it used to be more about pumping up my boys but now I am going to be directly responsible for their performance. So, I know the pressure is going to be huge but I hope I can deliver," he said.

Kuttappa is just one of the two coaches from the (SSCB), the reigning national champions, in the camp and the line-up is dominated by coaches from the (RSPB).

RSPB's representation in the coaches' list is five -- the long-serving Jaydev Bisht, Lalit Prasad, Jai Singh Patil, and

"Although SSCB is the reigning national champion, their representation is just two. Are the coaches selected from RSPB or for that matter (SAI) really the only ones available?," said a source in the federation.

It is learnt that the has already sought an explanation on the criteria for selecting coaches, from the Federation of

As for the boxers in the camp, Vikas, a gold-medallist and bronze-winner this year, is the most notable omission following his decision to sign up with American promoter

Also not there in the list is CWG-medallist Manoj Kumar, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a few long-standing niggles.

"I have a month to be fully fit. After that, I will undergo a trial and if all goes well, I will be there when the fresh camp starts," Manoj said.

The current set of boxers in the camp, barring the national champions, will be giving trials in the second week of January, which will lead to a pruning and form the basis of selection for and the prestigious in