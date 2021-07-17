Tokyo 2020: Anurag Thakur to send off first batch of Indian athletes today

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
-
With the Tokyo Olympics set to commence in a week's time, a formal send-off ceremony will take place on Saturday at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as the first batch of athletes departs from India to Tokyo.
The contingent of 88 which includes 54 athletes, support staff and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives will be given a formal send-off in an event by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
They will be joined by Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, IOA; Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the ceremony.
Athletes and support staff in eight sports, Archery, Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Archery, Judo, Gymnastics, and Weightlifting will be departing from New Delhi with the largest contingent being of hockey.
To ensure the safety of the athletes, all dignitaries attending the event will have had their COVID tests done. Only those with negative reports will be attending the event. All social distancing measures have also been put in place on this occasion.
127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which is a record, overhauling the 117 that qualified for the Rio Olympics. Meanwhile, the Indian shooting team on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23.
Samples of the shooting contingent for the COVID-19 test have been collected and they all are waiting for the results. Ace Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu also arrived in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor