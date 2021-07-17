Indian shooting contingent arrive in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games

-
Indian shooting team on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23.
Samples of the shooting contingent for the COVID-19 test have been collected and they all are waiting for the results.
On Friday, the Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia. Saurabh Choudhary, Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil headline India's shooting squad.
The Indian team had an incredible medal-winning performance at ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and Croatia. The medal count was less in Croatia than in New Delhi because of less representation. In New Delhi, 52 shooters competed, while only 14 Indian shooters were in the fray in Croatia.
The Indian shooting squad for Tokyo 2020 consists of Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.
Meanwhile, the Indian archery team spearheaded by Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das has departed for Tokyo to take part in the Olympic Games.
"Way to Tokyo. The Journey begins. This is the first time we are getting the privileges to have a very comfortable journey. Thank you so much @Media_SAI @Anurag_Office @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia," TheAtanuDas tweeted.
A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.
