We are proud of you all: President Kovind to Indian women's hockey team

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig
Climate change is most critical challenge before humanity: President
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Heartbreak for India's women's hockey team
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Medal for Lovlina, Ravi; heartbreak in hockey
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian women's hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every citizen of the country with a stellar performance.
"We are proud of you all," Kovind said.
The Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.
"Indian women's hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance," the President tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor