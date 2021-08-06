Golfer Aditi Ashok remains strong at Olympics; holds 2nd spot after Round 3

-
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport here on Friday.
Aditi was 12-under 201 after three rounds and is the sole golfer in second position, three strokes adrift of leader Nelly Korda of USA who carded a two-under 69 in the penultimate round.
Four players -- New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66), Australia's Hannah Green (67), Demark's Kristine Pederson (70) and Japan's Mone Inami (68) -- shared the third spot with totals of 10-under 203.
This is Aditi's second Olympic appearance. She had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.
